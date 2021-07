Season 2 of Ted Lasso will start streaming on Apple TV+ on July 23, and Jason Sudeikis is showing his support for a few English soccer players. Sudekis, the co-creator and star of Ted Lasso, was seen wearing a shirt that had the first names of Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka at the Season 2 premiere in Hollywood. The three players were targets of racial abuse from fans after missing penalty kicks in the Euro 2020 final this past weekend.