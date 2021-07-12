Cancel
FA condemns "unacceptable and dangerous" Wembley scenes - but defends security measures

By Mark Taylor
Daily Mirror
 17 days ago
The FA has condemned scenes it described as "unacceptable and dangerous" before and during Sunday's Euro 2020 final.

Around 60,000 fans were allowed into Wembley to watch the match, but what seemed like many thousands more congregated around Wembley way in the build-up to the game.

Many of the pre-match scenes as supporters got into the spirit of the game appeared to be in good spirit.

But some spilled over into violence and public disorder, while a total of 86 people were arrested by the Metropolitan Police in London, and 19 police officers were injured.

Some individuals managed to force their way into the stadium at Wembley by breaching security measures.

The FA has condemned "unacceptable and dangerous" scenes at the Euro 2020 final ( Image: Action Images via Reuters)

After videos circulated of supporters fighting with stewards and pushing down gates, police confirmed that a small number of fans did manage to get inside the stadium.

A Wembley Stadium spokesman said: "Earlier this afternoon there was a breach of security at Wembley Stadium, which resulted in a small number of people getting into the stadium without a ticket.

"Officers worked closely with security officials to prevent any further breaches.

What did you make of the scenes outside Wembley before the Euro 2020 final? Let us know in the comments below

"We will also support action by Wembley Stadium officials to identify those without tickets and eject them."

The FA has now condemned the behaviour of those individuals, apologising to those who were affected, and confirmed they would be taking action against any individuals they are able to identify.

However, they defended the number of security personnel around the stadium and the actions they took.

“We will carry out a full review and investigation into the events that took place at Wembley Stadium before and during the Euro 2020 final,” the FA statement read.

“This will be done in collaboration with the police, the Greater London Authority, the Safety Advisory Group and the tournament delivery stakeholders.

“Security and stewarding numbers for the Euro 2020 final exceeded the requirements for the match and were greater than any other previous event at Wembley Stadium.

“However, the behaviour of the people who illegally forced their way into the stadium was unacceptable, dangerous and showed total disregard for the safety and security protocols in place.

Some fans stormed the stadium after breaching security measures

“No steward or security staff should be subjected to this type of behaviour and we thank them for their support on the night. We also apologise to anyone at the match whose experience was affected by this unprecedented level of public disorder.

“We will continue to work with the relevant authorities to identify and take action against these people where possible.”

