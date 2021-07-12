Summer sun means it’s time for warm-weather fun for kids of all ages, and all that activity and playing calls for snacks and hydration to recharge. Whether your children like to play poolside or take a bicycle adventure through the neighborhood, the right nutrient-dense foods can keep the fun going all day long.

For an option that quenches hunger (and thirst) without sacrificing nutrition, try an assortment of ways to enjoy watermelon. As a refreshing ingredient or standalone treat, watermelon includes just 80 calories and no fat while providing an excellent source of vitamin C (25%) and higher levels of lycopene (12.7 mg per 2-cup serving) – an antioxidant being studied for its role in sun protection – than any other fresh fruit or vegetable. Plus, it’s made of 92% water, meaning it’s a flavorful way to encourage kids to rehydrate during some fun in the sun.

Make watermelon part of a balanced snack plate with this Kids Charcuterie Snack Board including assorted watermelon, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, sliced veggies, sliced fruits, crackers, pretzels and more. In addition to the nutritional benefits, the simplicity of this snack means children can help assemble it while showing off their creativity.

Kids Charcuterie Snack Board

Recipe courtesy of the National Watermelon Promotion Board

Cubed watermelon

watermelon balls, skewered

watermelon wedges

watermelon sticks

flower-shaped watermelon cutouts

peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, halved

ham and cheese pinwheels

sliced veggies, such as cucumbers, carrots, sweet peppers and celery

sliced fruit

pretzels

crackers

small bowl of candy (optional)

Prepare watermelon, sandwiches, pinwheels, veggies, fruit, pretzels, crackers and candy, if desired. On large board or platter, arrange all ingredients.

