Faye Winter: Who is Love Island 2021 contestant?

By Louis Chilton
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 17 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aG74f_0aufJwCr00

Put on your swimsuit and grab the tanning oil... because Love Island season is officially underway.

After a year away from TV screens, the ITV2 show welcomed a load of new contestants to the Spanish villa in Mallorca.

Among the competitors to have survived the first few dumpings is Faye Winter, a 26-year-old lettings manager from Devon.

Winter told ITV that she wanted to participate in Love Island in part because of the pandemic.

“In the last year we haven’t been able to experience anything,” she said. “I’m open to anything. The opportunity came up so why wouldn’t I? I’d love to meet somebody, what better way to meet somebody than in the sun?”

She aspires to own her own estate agency or charity shop, and revealed to the broadcaster exactly what she’s seeking a romantic partner.

“I want someone who I can go on holidays and stuff with for the next couple of years and have a really fun time,” she said. “And then start thinking about kids and serious things in three or four years’ time.”

Her Instagram account can be found here .

You can read a rundown of the rest of the contestants here .

Love Island airs at 9.00pm on ITV2 every day other than Saturdays.

Episodes will be available to watch the following morning on ITV Hub and BritBox.

Comments / 1

