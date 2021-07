Expectations placed on successful entrepreneurs are steep. Wearing multiple hats, having a hand in everything, and working endless hours combine to make it easy to overlook one of the key aspects of having an accomplished career: overall health and fitness. Innumerable new and veteran business owners experience high levels of unmanaged stress, fatigue, blood pressure, and other symptoms—engaging overall a lifestyle that puts needless strain on themselves and their families. Not least in contributing to this dangerous dynamic are hectic schedules and often extensive traveling.