Photo of the day: Tear down this fence

By Caroline Brehman
Roll Call Online
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cyclist holds up his fist to celebrate workers removing security fencing surrounding the U.S. Capitol on Saturday. The fencing was erected after the Jan. 6 riot that breached the building as Congress tabulated the Electoral College results.

