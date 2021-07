On July 16, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team kicked off the FUTTIES promo. This promo collects some of the best player cards from the season and puts them back into packs. It also gives players access to brand new players in SBCs. One of the SBCs they’ve introduced is none other than Newcastle United’s Allan Saint-Maximin. The 95 OVR card is ready to bomb down your opponent’s wings if you have the coins to pick him up, of course.