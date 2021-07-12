Cancel
Springfield, MA

A few morning showers; cloudy, mainly dry rest of the day

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A few more showers will be around this morning, but most of the day is looking dry. It will be a mainly dry, but mainly gray day with clouds sticking around. A few showers can’t be ruled out, especially in the hill towns, but a lot of the day will be dry. Temperatures remain unseasonably cool thanks to an easterly flow and highs return to the upper 60s to lower 70s for most.

