Portobello pesto burgers and Indoor S’mores on Studio 3

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Portobello Pesto Burgers. This recipe makes 2 burgers. 2 round sandwich rolls (Italian or Kaiser) In a bowl combine olive oil, vinegar, garlic, salt and pepper. Using a spoon remove the gills and stems from the underside of the mushroom. Preheat toaster oven to 400F. Brush the olive oil mixture on one side of the mushrooms and cook 4 minutes. Flip mushrooms over, spread more mixture and cook 4 more minutes. Remove mushrooms onto a plate. Toast bun face side up and melt cheese on one side. Mix pesto and mayonnaise together then spread on the side without cheese. Assemble the sandwich by putting a mushroom in the middle of the two bun slices.