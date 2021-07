2.5 - Z is for Zombies. Gambling priests, Internet ads, and zombies both real and imagined make an appearance in this Zombie episode. When Lila and her neighbor/BFF Alex are watching a zombie movie online (so happy to see Lila interacting with other kids besides her sisters!) and cirtiquing all of the other Zombies they’ve seen, they hear a noise outside. Looking out of their windows they see a large, slow-moving creature lumbering along in their alley. Out they run, Flashlights and the odd garden tool in hand, to seek out the monster, but Kristen and the other girls come upon them and send them inside. They, in the way of many children of 7-12, decided to persevere.