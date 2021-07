For years, the LA Rams tradition of calling defensive plays fell to the inside linebacker. His location on the football field at the center of the defense role was similar to the same position of the opposing offense’s quarterback, and so it made sense to locate the defensive playcalling at a similar equidistant location. Many defenses used that logic once, and over time that tradition became the accepted norm. The last inside linebacker to call the defensive plays for the LA Rams was in 2019 by Cory Littleton. He was awarded the green dot on the back of his helmet, and that meant that he was the defensive quarterback.