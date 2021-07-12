It Girl Paris Hilton Is Now A Chef, Kinda
There’s a part in the YouTube Originals documentary This Is Paris in which Paris Hilton talks about how high her screen time is, noting that she often clocks up to 16 hours daily on her devices. No one should be even remotely surprised at the number — the woman is busy! Not only is Hilton a perennial It Girl, but she’s now very much a modern day renaissance woman; she’s a NFT collector, she’s releasing a vulnerable, tell-all memoir, and is adding another new gig to her expansive résumé: Netflix cooking show host.www.nylon.com
