MILITARY HISTORY IN PAULDING COUNTY

Dr. Ray Henry Mouser was one of Paulding County’s leading citizens, whose family showed volunteerism, as well as providing medical care for numerous citizens of the county. Ray was born July 20, 1895, in the town of Latty, Ohio. His father was Dr. Ambrose Henry Mouser, born November 23, 1866, in LaRue, Marion County, Ohio. Ray’s mother was Rose Belle Price, born 1871 in Jackson Township, Paulding County. They were married, September 10, 1890. Her mother was Catherine Holtsberry, her father James is this writers, great, great grandfather!