USA beats France in Thrilling FIBA U19 World Cup Championship

By Jared Ebanks
SLAM
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the eighth time in FIBA U19 World Cup history, the USA Men’s U19 team is bringing the gold back home. The star-studded roster capped off its dominant run in the World Cup with a 83-81 victory over France. A star-studded roster faced a daunting matchup with France in the...

www.slamonline.com

