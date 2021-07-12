AT&T Unlimited Elite ditches the data limits and adds unlimited 4K streaming

In Greek mythology, Pegasus is a winged horse that brought lightning and thunder to Zeus. Israeli tech company NSO Group named its most powerful spyware after this mythical creature – allegedly because it can easily fly where the work is done: on a user’s mobile device, it that is, a smartphone. There, Pegasus, a Trojan horse, can do things that are every user’s nightmare. The software can save all data, such as emails, photos, calendar entries, browser history and phone calls, and even break into chats of messaging services like WhatsApp or Signal because it accesses data directly on the device, i.e. before encryption. Pegasus can turn a device’s microphone and camera on and off, turning the cell phone into a bug that picks up and films anything said and played near the device. The captured data is then apparently sent to the NSO Client server.