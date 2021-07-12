Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

AT&T Unlimited Elite ditches the data limits and adds unlimited 4K streaming

By Andrew
Phandroid
 19 days ago

Although carriers have moved away from the days of truly unlimited data, the data “limits” were still pretty high and unachievable by many. But there are still plenty of folks out there who just don’t want to upgrade as it means that their plans would be changed and would be capped at some point. AT&T is introducing some big changes that might just be enticing enough to lure Verizon and T-Mobile subscribers away.

phandroid.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#At T#Ditches#4k Uhd#At T#T Mobile#Unlimited Elite#K Uhd#Hbo Max#Mobile Hotspot Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Verizon
Related
ComputersNeowin

Get a lifetime of Degoo 10TB Backup and KeepSolid VPN Unlimited at 97% off

Today's highlighted deal comes via our Apps + Software section of the Neowin Deals store, where for only a limited time, you can save 97% off Lifetime Backup & Security Subscription Bundle. Enjoy absolute online freedom and keep your data secured with lifetime access to the best-selling KeepSolid VPN Unlimited and 10TB cloud storage on Degoo Premium.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 has 15 LCD keys to trigger unlimited actions

Elgato is looking to make livestreaming not only easier but more fun. The Stream Deck MK.2 is a creative interface with an arsenal of options and a heap of potential. Whether you’re broadcasting or editing, this interface allows you to control the many tools, programs, and other elements you use to stream. With 15 customizable LCD keys and a store filled with supporting plugins and accessories, you’re well on your way to upgrading your streaming life. Let’s take a look at this nifty new gadget!
Electronicsimore.com

Finally, unlimited power with Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack!

Another week has come and gone, and with it came a surprise release from Apple. I am, of course, speaking about the MagSafe Battery Pack — seriously, it's about time, Apple!. That's right, Apple has finally announced the MagSafe Battery Pack, and it will start to arrive for customers this week starting on July 19. Needless to say, I ordered one the moment I saw it, so stay tuned for my review this week. But as I write this, I have some thoughts to share.
Cell PhonesCNET

Best unlimited wireless phone plan

When it comes to selecting a wireless plan for your new phone -- whether you have an iPhone, Galaxy, Android or even a flip phone -- things can quickly get complicated. Unlike home internet where there's often only one or two available options, most of the US can pick wireless plans from several competitors at different price points that offer similar claims of performance or coverage.
Cell Phonestelecompetitor.com

Verizon Expands Mobile Hotspot Plans

07.29.2021 – BASKING RIDGE, N.J. – Attention road warriors! Verizon is launching four new mobile hotspot plans, giving you access to the data you need for work and play no matter where your travels take you. The new mobile hotspot plans range from 15 GB to 150 GB per month,...
Cell Phoneswfla.com

Best mobile hotspot

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Adventure is out there, but Wi-Fi often isn’t. If you want to explore the great outdoors while still maintaining your blog or keeping up with new episode releases, a mobile hotspot may be the right fit for you. Unlike the standard data connection provided by your smartphone, hotspots provide a WiFi connection for multiple devices. The hotspot option on your smartphone does this too, but dedicated hotspot devices produce internet for your household even when your phone is dead or you’re away from home. Both cell phone hotspots and mobile hotspot devices run off of data from your cell phone carrier.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

The affordable OnePlus Nord N200 5G is cheaper than ever in a US unlocked variant

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. When it comes to shopping for one of the best budget 5G phones available in 2021, you literally can't do better than a free OnePlus Nord N200. But if for some reason you're unable or unwilling to meet T-Mobile or Metro's special conditions required to drop the handset's already affordable price to $0, you'll be happy to know the US unlocked model is on sale at a cool discount for the very first time.
Cell PhonesTom's Guide

Best cheap iPhone deals in August 2021

IPhone deals are currently in season. From the iPhone 12 to the iPhone XR, we're seeing some of the best cheap iPhone deals ever. Plus, with back to school season upon us, we expect to see even more cheap iPhone deals in the coming weeks. Currently, one of our favorite...
TechnologyPhandroid

Mobvoi’s upcoming smartwatches might not launch with Wear OS 3

Following Google’s announcement that together with Samsung, they will be developing a new and update wearables platform called Wear OS 3, many had wondered what this could mean for existing Wear OS devices. It was later confirmed by Google that only a couple of existing Wear OS devices would be updated.
MarketingPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Deals: StackSkills Unlimited Lifetime Access

We have a great deal for our readers on the StackSkills Unlimited Lifetime Access in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week. The price of the StackSkills Unlimited Lifetime Access has been reduced even further and you can now get in our deals store for just $59. Continuing to learn...
NFLPhandroid

Android 13 could finally allow secondary profiles to make NFC payments

Unlike iOS, Google’s Android platform supports multiple user accounts, but similar to how Windows handles multiple user accounts, secondary accounts do have some limitations placed on them. This includes things like the ability to configure and make NFC payments using the phone. Presumably this could have been done out of...
Technologycommunitynewscorp.com

What is Pegasus Spy unlimited possibilities

In Greek mythology, Pegasus is a winged horse that brought lightning and thunder to Zeus. Israeli tech company NSO Group named its most powerful spyware after this mythical creature – allegedly because it can easily fly where the work is done: on a user’s mobile device, it that is, a smartphone. There, Pegasus, a Trojan horse, can do things that are every user’s nightmare. The software can save all data, such as emails, photos, calendar entries, browser history and phone calls, and even break into chats of messaging services like WhatsApp or Signal because it accesses data directly on the device, i.e. before encryption. Pegasus can turn a device’s microphone and camera on and off, turning the cell phone into a bug that picks up and films anything said and played near the device. The captured data is then apparently sent to the NSO Client server.
Computersgeauganews.com

Lazesoft Recovery Suite 4.5 Unlimited Edition Keygen Application Full Version

Category Help Wanted / Employment / Project Management. Lazesoft Recovery Suite 4.5 Unlimited Edition Keygen Application Full Version ••• DOWNLOAD. Lazesoft Recovery Suite Unlimited is available as a free download from our … file corruptions, recover your disk files, backup your entire hard drive or partitions, …. LazeSoft Recovery Suite 4.5 Unlimited Edition — LazeSoft Recovery Suite 4.5.1 Unlimited Edition Key Crack Full version … Users use this application for getting back their deleted and formatted files through a fast and deep scan.. Feb 10, 2021 — Direct Lazesoft Recovery Suite Unlimited Edition version 4.5.1 Portable + WinPe -=TeamOS=- Review Lazesoft Recovery Suite Unlimited …

Comments / 0

Community Policy