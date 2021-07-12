Cancel
You can now use Speedtest to determine whether you can stream Black Widow in 4K

Cover picture for the articleBeing able to keep track of your internet speeds is helpful and all, but that doesn’t exactly tell you the entire story for whatever network you are connected to. Notably, video streaming is pretty taxing on your network, regardless of if you’re streaming over Wi-Fi or using your cellular network. Ookla has announced a new feature available with its Speedtest app that will now show you the best video resolution based on what your network can handle.

