Leaky Gut, Health, and Behavior: What’s the Connection?
Has your horse undergone a subtle transformation, becoming girthy, resisting grooming, sporting a bit of a snarky attitude, and losing interest in her feed? These changes might not all be in your imagination or attributable to an inherently “sour” horse. Instead, they might result from a physical phenomenon called “leaky gut,” according to Bill Vandergrift, PhD, of International Equine Consulting Inc. Vandergrift presented “A Horse Owner’s Guide to Leaky Gut Syndrome” as part of virtual 2021 EquiSUMMIT, presented by Kemin Equine.thehorse.com
Comments / 0