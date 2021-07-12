Leaky Gut, Health, and Behavior: What’s the Connection?

For many, 2020 ushered in feelings of isolation and fear, as well as new concerns about financial stability, safety, family and how to juggle all of it from home. The stress of the situation has become apparent in patients’ oral health. As of March, over 70% of dentists surveyed by the American Dental Association (ADA) reported an increase in patients experiencing teeth grinding and clenching since before the pandemic. That number is up nearly 10% from fall of 2020. In fact, more than 80% of Americans have reported emotions associated with prolonged stress, according to study by the American Psychological Association (APA).