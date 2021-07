Formed just a few months before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020, staffing and recruiting startup Tarvos Talent LLC found itself grappling with the same workplace challenges as everyone else — on top of trying to grow the new business in such difficult times. CEO and founder Holly Dary explains how she managed those hurdles while striving to create a family atmosphere, which resulted in the company topping one of four categories in ABJ's Best Places to Work contest for 2021.