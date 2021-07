Android 12 is well and truly on the way. The world’s most-used operating system was finally shown off at Google I/O in May, and it’s set to get a major refresh when it’s released to the public later this year. Currently, Android 12 is available as part of a beta program, meaning that while you can technically download it if you want to, it’s still buggy, may not work properly, and shouldn’t be installed on your main phone. Excited for Android 12? You should be. The new operating system brings a series of major updates to Android. Here’s everything you need to...