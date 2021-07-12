Cancel
All that Glitters is not Gold - A Discussion on the Stark Differences in "cGMP" Plasmid Manufacturing, Quality, and Regulations, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Register Citizen
 17 days ago

TORONTO (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. During this webinar, an expert panel will discuss how and why plasmid DNA manufactured under cGMP compliance helps mitigate downstream risks in the production of gene and cell therapies, and DNA and RNA vaccines for clinical trials, and commercialization. The US FDA and regulators globally are encouraging sponsors to use the highest quality plasmids possible for the manufacturing of viral vectors, or non-viral delivery systems. The regulatory guidelines are likely to become stricter as more products are approved.

www.registercitizen.com

Cancermegadoctornews.com

MD Anderson and Blueprint Medicines Announce Strategic Collaboration to Accelerate BLU-222 Development

By University of Texas M. D. Anderson Cancer Center. Newswise — HOUSTON and CAMBRIDGE, Mass. ― The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Blueprint Medicines Corporation today announced a three-year strategic research collaboration focused on accelerating development of BLU-222, an investigational precision therapy designed to target cyclin-dependent kinase 2 (CDK2).
Industrywholefoodsmagazine.com

AHPA Hosting Webinar on its Hemp Lexicon

Virtual—The American Herbal Products Association (AHPA) is hosting a webinar regarding its Hemp Lexicon, according to a press release. The Lexicon, published in April, is intended to support the standardization of the terminology used in the cultivation, processing, manufacturing, and labeling of hemp and products derived from hemp. Its intended use is as a reference tool for the hemp industry as well as federal, state, tribal, and other jurisdictions that oversee the hemp industry, in order to encourage clear, consistent communication.
Industrypharmatimes.com

Regeneron, AZ partner on development of novel obesity drugs

Regeneron and AstraZeneca have announced a new collaboration focused on researching, developing and commercialising small molecule medicines targeting GPR75 for the treatment of obesity. GPR75 has emerged as a potential target for the treatment of obesity and its related co-morbidities, following findings published by Regeneron a few weeks ago in...
Career Development & AdviceHouston Chronicle

The Quality Culture Playbook: How to Build a Quality Culture, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO (PRWEB) July 27, 2021. To be truly successful, quality must go beyond just meeting compliance requirements. When quality is a core practice at a company, everyone from the end patient to the investors benefit. A Harvard study on quality found that a “company with a highly developed culture of quality spends, on average, $350 million less annually fixing mistakes than a company with a poorly developed one.” This webinar will show participants how to define their quality culture and help everyone on your team strive to improve it.
EconomyConnecticut Post

Quantifying Quality in Food and Beverage, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO (PRWEB) July 26, 2021. Today’s food and beverage manufacturers are facing challenges keeping up with varying consumer demands, such as ensuring food quality. Customers want products they can trust from a company they can rely on. Producing quality products that adhere to industry regulations, packaging requirements and food safety standards doesn’t need to feel impossible. With end-to-end quality control management, companies can account for quality at every step throughout their supply chain.
Technologyaithority.com

Artificial Intelligence In Food Manufacturing: Making The Most Of Your Data, Upcoming Webinar Hosted By Xtalks

In this free webinar, the featured speakers will discuss why AI solutions targeting the plant floor are crucial to drive operational excellence in food manufacturing. They will show how to leverage your existing systems and data to implement AI, and how to shift from projects to production and deploy solutions not just models. The presentation will highlight how AI can fit into current technologies stack to break limits of traditional approaches and offer proven solutions that scale.
Businessbostonnews.net

Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions and legal operations experts to discuss corporate legal department spending trends in upcoming webinar

July 22 presentation will cover insights and statistics outlined in the company's latest LegalVIEW® Insights report. July 19, 2021 -Nearly a third of Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions corporate legal department (CLD) clients showed a 90 percent or more difference between their lowest and highest annual legal spend amounts in the last five years, according to data compiled by the company. However, even with wild fluctuations individually, these clients - all of whom have had mature e-billing for at least six years - pay no more in total outside counsel costs on average than they did in 2016. The nuances driving these trends and other valuable insights from ELM Solutions' recently-introduced LegalVIEW® Insights report will be among those discussed in an ELM Solutions-hosted webinar on July 22.
ElectronicsMySanAntonio

Enabling Decentralized Clinical Trials with Seamless, Remote Integration of Devices and eClinical Systems, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. COVID-19 has accelerated the adoption of decentralized trials, which often requires the remote capture of patient vital signs at specific time points. To do this efficiently and have instant access to the data, the direct transfer of data from remote measurement technologies to eClinical systems is required.
CancerPhramalive.com

Putting patients at the heart of cell and gene therapy

Putting patients at the heart of cell and gene therapy. Nareda Mills, Global President Patient Solutions, EmerGENE. EmerGENE, is an end-to-end cell and gene therapy network which promises to support small and midsize biotechs with the commercialization of their discoveries. The first of its kind, EmerGENE is a multidisciplinary team of Ashfield experts focused on delivering expert-led guidance to biotechs from clinical to commercial and beyond. Find out more: https://oneashfield.com/emergene-cell-gene-therapy.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

aTyr Pharma (LIFE) Announces Grant of U.S. Patent for Use of Histidyl-tRNA Synthetase Fc Fusion Proteins for Reducing Inflammatory Response in the Lung

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted a patent covering methods for the use of histidyl-tRNA synthetase Fc fusion proteins for reducing inflammatory response in the lung. The patent, U.S. Patent No. 11,072,787 entitled, "Histidyl-tRNA synthetase-FC conjugates," covers the use of the company's lead therapeutic candidate, ATYR1923, for reducing inflammatory response in the lung.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedagadget.com

Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) Treatment Market – Increasing drug approvals by regulatory authorities is predicted to boost the market growth

SEATTLE, July 29, 2021, (MEDGADGET) — Global Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) Treatment Market – Insights. Inflammation that lasts a long time CIDP (cerebral demyelinating polyneuropathy) is an uncommon neurological condition that results in paralysis (impairment of sensory function in limbs). The inflammation of nerve roots and peripheral nerves, as well as the deterioration of the fatty protective covering (myelin sheath) over the nerves, cause this condition. It causes nerve fibers to be destroyed by slowing the transmission of nerve signals. Corticosteroids alone or in combination with an immunosuppressant, plasma exchange, and intravenous immunoglobulin treatment can be used to treat it.
Medical & BiotechSentinel

Nuclear Medicine (Radiopharmaceuticals) Market: Growth, Revenue, Business Outlook & Forecast 2021-2031 | Advanced Accelerator Applications, Bayer AG, Cardinal Health, Inc., Curium Pharma, Eczacıbaşı-Monrol, GE Healthcare

InsightSLICE has recently added the latest research report on the Global Nuclear Medicine (Radiopharmaceuticals) Market covers forecast and analysis on a worldwide, regional, and country-level. The report provides an exhaustive calculation of the Nuclear Medicine (Radiopharmaceuticals) comprising of industry chain structure, market drivers, opportunities, technology advancements, future roadmap, industry news analysis, industry policy analysis, market player profiles, deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment and strategies.
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Roboz on Recent Therapeutic Developments in AML

Gail J. Roboz, MD, discusses recent therapeutics developments in the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Gail J. Roboz, MD, professor of medicine, and director of the Clinical and Translational Leukemia Program, Weill Medical College of Cornell University, discusses recent therapeutics developments in the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
EconomyRegister Citizen

Digital Network of Home Service Experts, Home Alliance, Launches On-Demand Platform

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. Home Alliance, the trusted digital network of home service experts, launches its on-demand platform to provide convenient, comprehensive and professional home services to families nationwide. With the Home Alliance booking system, homeowners are linked to a partner network of professional contractors where they can...
Medical & Biotechmassdevice.com

FDA approves insulin glargine biosimilar injection from Viatris, Biocon Biologics

Viatris (NSDQ:VTRS) and Biocon Biologics announced FDA clearance for their Semglee insulin glargine-yfgn injection as a biosimilar. Semglee holds an indication for controlling high blood sugar in adults with type 2 diabetes and pediatric patients with type 1 diabetes. The FDA approved Semglee as the first interchangeable biosimilar product under the 351(k) regulatory pathway. The product is sold in a pre-filled disposable pen.

