Lisa A. Sauceda of Gilford, chosen to lead District of Elks - USA
TAMPA, Fla. — Thousands of members of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the United States of America and guests gathered in Tampa from July 4 to July 7 for the BPO Elks’ National Convention. During the convention, Lisa A. Sauceda of Gilford, was installed as district deputy for the BPO Elks for lodges in the North District of the New Hampshire State Elks Association and will serve a one-year term.www.laconiadailysun.com
