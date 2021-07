The OnePlus Nord 2 is scheduled to go official on the 22nd of July, and so far, we have seen quite a lot of leaks. In fact, OnePlus has also shared some key details of the device, such as the display specs, the rear design, the primary camera sensor, the chipset, etc. Well, we now have the high-quality official images of the phone that show the device in two color options. We saw the same design previously via the CAD-based renders of the phone, but now, we have the official images. Going by the previous information, the color options are named Grey Sierra and Blue Haze.