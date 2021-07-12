Cancel
How to turn off your microphone and camera in Android 12

By Andrew
Phandroid
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndroid 12 has introduced a few new privacy controls that we weren’t exactly expecting. An example of this is the ability to turn off both your microphone and camera with just a swipe and a tap. While smart displays like the Amazon Echo Show feature a hardware switch for both, the same can’t be said for smartphones.

