Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

4 Reasons Why Building a Real Estate Team Is Necessary for Survival In Today's Economy

By Tracy Cousineau
Entrepreneur
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. While there may be some glamour in being a lone wolf, working closely and collaborating with other people in your field arms you with additional resources, insights, support and multiplies your working potential. When you open a real estate brokerage, you can make more of an impact and see bigger sales when you have some help.

www.entrepreneur.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Real Estate Agents#Estate Agent#Realtor Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Real EstateEntrepreneur

10 Tips To Help You Succeed As An Entrepreneur In Dubai's Real Estate Sector

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Real estate is one of the most lucrative industries in Dubai, and if you are considering building a business in this domain, you can almost rest assured that it will be a rewarding journey- however, you do need to be ready to put in the work. As the founder and CEO of Dubai-based real estate brokerage, Your Place, here are my tips for budding real estate moguls to keep in mind as they enter this particular sector:
Real EstateKTEN.com

6 Ways to Invest in Real Estate

In the United States, the housing market is booming. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the average sales price of a new home was $395,000 as of October 2018. That’s a 44% increase from the average sales price of a new home just 10 years prior. If you want your...
Real Estateembracehomeloans.com

4 Tips for Forming a Rockstar Real Estate Team

Building a real estate team is not for the faint of heart, but when done successfully, it can be a massive step forward toward generating passive income. To that end, we’ve brought you four important tips for forming a rockstar real estate team. Read them over so that you have a better idea of the steps you need to take before bringing on other agents to work under you.
Real EstatePosted by
WestfairOnline

FORDHAM REAL ESTATE INSTITUTE SHARED INTEL ‘TOKEN ECONOMY’

Tokenization, the process of converting assets into digital tokens on a blockchain, holds the potential to unlock trillions of dollars in global real estate assets by fundamentally changing the way investors invest. And while some observers warn of tokenization as an industry disrupter, others caution that those who are not prepared for the new “token…
Iowa StatePosted by
Axios

Iowa's real estate revolution

Low inventories of homes for sale have resulted in a popularity boom for nontraditional listing services, multiple metro real estate agents told Axios this month. Why it matters: We might be experiencing a transformation in how homes are bought and sold, our sources told us, which could either help save us money or be a source of remorse.
Santa Clarita, CASanta Clarita Radio

Why Investing In Real Estate Education Is Never A Bad Idea?

The real estate industry is booming. It’s a good time to be in the business. A couple of years ago, there was a boom in the development of apartment complexes and high-rise buildings, and it doesn’t look like things will slow down anytime soon. The majority of Americans are renters,...
Marketschadschwendeman.com

Today’s Real Estate Market Explained Through 4 Key Trends

As we move into the second half of the year, one thing is clear: the current real estate market is one for the record books. The exact mix of conditions we have today creates opportunities for both buyers and sellers. Here’s a look at four key components that are shaping this unprecedented market.
Real Estaterealtrends.com

How to build a real estate agent pool with intention

Do you have an intentional recruiting plan? Do you have the data to identify who is missing from you agent pool? Building a real estate agent pool with intention is about more than choosing top producers and those who are a cultural fit. It’s about finding the right mix of new agents, mid-level producers and superstars that will drive profitability.
Real Estatecrescentavalleyweekly.com

Questions About Today’s Real Estate? Ask Phyllis!

My Realtor has retired, and she has referred her clients to her son. I plan to move to Arizona to be near my sister and met with the son to discuss listing my home. I have been in my home for over 30 years and have felt that it is very well maintained. He criticized nearly every aspect of it. He even pointed out that some of my bathroom fixtures were different. I never noticed but I have a wood towel bar, and some brass and silver accessories. He thinks they should all match. He then suggested that I hire his gardener and house painter. I just wonder if this is a scam.
Mint Hill, NCweeklypostnc.com

Top Reasons Why This Real Estate Boom Likely Isn’t a Bubble

MINT HILL, NC – Currently, it doesn’t matter which metric you choose, home sale prices are at record highs. Throughout most of the United States, prices are not expected to cool off any time soon. For many experts, this brings back thoughts of the 2000s when the big crash came....
Mesa, AZazbigmedia.com

‘We’re in the most stressful real estate market ever’ … here’s why

Arizona real estate agents convened in Mesa on July 15 for RE/MAX’s Coaches Corner to gain a better understanding of current real estate market conditions from Nick Bailey, president of RE/MAX and Wayne Fredrick, owner of See The Field Consulting. “We’re in probably the most stressful real estate market ever...
Real Estaterestaurantbusinessonline.com

Why the real estate market is so hot right now

So much for the idea of real estate availability. This week’s episode of the Restaurant Business podcast “A Deeper Dive” features Barry Wolfe, senior managing director of investments with Marcus & Millichap, who talks about the real estate market in the aftermath of the pandemic. That market is hot. Wolfe...
Phoenix, AZazbigmedia.com

6 reasons why you need a real estate agent in Phoenix

Ask anyone, especially if you’re new to the world of real estate – buying and selling a home is often a painstaking, time-consuming and emotional journey – one that’s worth it when you finally have the keys to your dream home in hand. It’s much harder to achieve that dream...
Businessrealtytimes.com

When the Stakes Are High, Put the Best Real Estate Pros on Your Team

“Put people around you who are the best at what they do, then let them do what they do best.” Jo Garner. Former baseball player Steven Kanborg finds it fascinating to watch people operate in high-pressure situations. He tells of the big college baseball playoff game. Everyone was playing as usual until two teammates, under stress, stepped out of character. They forced throws, tried to do too much at the plate, and handed the opposing team the advantage. It was a long bus ride home.
Real Estategeekwire.com

How a Newbie Can Start Building Wealth Through Real Estate

Have you thought about investing in real estate but assume you don’t have enough money or don’t know the correct terms?. It’s a common misconception that you must be either wealthy or a real estate expert to invest in real estate. The fact is that anyone can invest in real estate in one form or another, even if they only have a little money to start.
Real Estateetftrends.com

Why the Real Estate Rally Will Persist

There’s been ample talk of strength in cyclical stocks, although the group as a whole recently pulled back. One area of the cyclical space that’s holding up quite nicely is real estate/real estate investment trusts (REITs). For example, while other cyclical value sectors have dithered in recent weeks, the Real...
Real EstateBillings Gazette

Floberg Real Estate's Hale receives honors

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Floberg Real Estate is proud to announce that Toni Hale has earned the National Association of Realtors' Green Designation, the only green real estate professional designation recognized by NAR. They are trained in understanding what makes a property green, helping clients evaluate cost/benefits of resource-efficient features and practices, distinguishing between industry rating and classification systems, listing and marketing green properties, discussing the financial grants and incentives available to property owners, and understanding how client preferences may be inspired by resource efficiency. Hale can be reached at 406-690-3181.

Comments / 0

Community Policy