4 Reasons Why Building a Real Estate Team Is Necessary for Survival In Today's Economy

My Realtor has retired, and she has referred her clients to her son. I plan to move to Arizona to be near my sister and met with the son to discuss listing my home. I have been in my home for over 30 years and have felt that it is very well maintained. He criticized nearly every aspect of it. He even pointed out that some of my bathroom fixtures were different. I never noticed but I have a wood towel bar, and some brass and silver accessories. He thinks they should all match. He then suggested that I hire his gardener and house painter. I just wonder if this is a scam.