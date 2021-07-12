What apps run on Chrome OS? These are the Best Chrome OS apps!

Variety's the spice of life (with Old Bay in a close second) but when it comes to Chrome OS devices, how many options do you really have? You've got your pick of laptops, tablets, and 2-in-1s galore — and that's fine for using Chrome when you're on the move, but what about a home office solution that's a little more stationary? Chromeboxes are up to the task, but it's been a while since we looked at an all-in-one Chrome desktop: the fabled Chromebase. Not only does it now sound like we're about to get a new Chromebase in the near future, but one with a few unique tricks.