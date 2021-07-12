Cancel
What apps run on Chrome OS? These are the Best Chrome OS apps!

By Jeff Springer
xda-developers
Cover picture for the articleChrome OS is unfairly typecast by some as an uninteresting operating system with minimal app support. This is of course entirely false. It’s true that Chrome OS is incredibly lightweight and without a lot of frills on the surface. But app support exists in abundance with excellent web apps, Chrome extensions, Android apps, and Linux apps available. With these apps you can do just about anything—play games, edit photos, and even develop new apps.

