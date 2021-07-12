Cancel
Intelice Solutions Celebrates 25 Years Providing Exceptional IT Services In The DC Metro Area

 17 days ago

FREDERICK, Md. (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. In 1996, Intelice, then called Gallahan and Associates, set out with a vision to provide network support for their 53 customers, primarily contractors at the time. Over the course of 25 years, Intelice’s vision has become a reality. Starting from a small breakout group, Intelice has grown into an industry leader for IT services across the DC-Metro area, North America, and globally.

