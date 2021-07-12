Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

$50,000 OREF/AAOS Injectable Orthobiologics of Knee Osteoarthritis Grant Awarded

Register Citizen
 17 days ago

ROSEMONT, Ill. (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. The Orthopaedic Research and Education Foundation (OREF) announced today that Scott A. Rodeo, MD, FAAOS, of the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) in New York City has been awarded the first OREF/AAOS Injectable Orthobiologics of Knee Osteoarthritis Grant. Dr. Rodeo, who is an Attending Orthopedic Surgeon and Clinician-Scientist at HSS, with appointments in the Department of Orthopedic Surgery (Sports Medicine Institute) and the Research Department (Tissue Engineering, Repair, and Regeneration Program), will serve as principal investigator for the study, “PRP Treatment of the ACL-Injured Knee to Decrease the Risk of PTOA.”

www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knee Osteoarthritis#Sports Medicine#Clinical Research#Bone#Oref#Rosemont#Prweb#Faaos#Hss#The Research Department#Regeneration Program#Ptoa#Rfa#Prp#Academy#Linkedin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
Phoenix, AZKTAR.com

More stroke patients eligible for acute treatment, thanks to research

Historically, patients underwent acute stroke treatments according to strict time guidelines. But thanks to recent advancements in stroke research, more patients are becoming candidates for clot-busting drugs and endovascular therapy at specialized centers like Barrow Neurological Institute. “If patients didn’t fit within a constrained time window, then they were automatically...
Healthboxrox.com

6 Signs And Symptoms Of Vitamin D Deficiency

A Vitamin D deficiency can have many negative consequences on your health. Good health comes with a well-balanced diet that provides the right amount of nutrition: vitamins, essential fats, energy, protein, and minerals. A lack of any of these nutrients can have a negative impact on the quality of life. These nutrients regulate how our body grows and functions. When it comes to nutrients that build your body, vitamin D is one of the most important ones.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Black couple dies of COVID after refusing to take vaccine because they didn't trust doctors after 40-year-long Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment that denied penicillin to black men

A black couple from Georgia died of COVID-19 after refusing to get vaccinated because of lack of trust - due, in part, to a past racist medical experiment in which black men from Alabama were denied treatment for syphilis. Martin, 53, and Trina Daniel, 49, of Savannah succumbed to the...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Baby born with twin inside her stomach in extremely rare pregnancy

A fetus-in-fetu occurs once in every 500,000 births. Top experts performed an operation to remove two sacs out of the girl’s stomach. The baby girl survived and is expected to make a full recovery. A newborn baby shocked doctors after an x-ray revealed she carried a twin fetus inside her...
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

Doctors warn that the COVID-19 Delta variant has new symptoms.

Doctors warn that the COVID-19 Delta variant has new symptoms. As hospitals deal with a fresh wave of coronavirus infections, specialists warn that the Delta strain has new symptoms that the public should be aware of. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of patients...
Health ServicesPosted by
Daily Mail

Biracial Harvard-educated doctor claims hospital DEMOTED her for opposing plans to have only black staff treat black patients in wake of George Floyd murder

A Harvard-educated, biracial physician was removed as head of the OB/GYN department of a Minneapolis hospital after she opposed offering patients ‘segregated care based on race’, she claims. Dr. Tara Gustilo filed a discrimination complaint against Hennepin Healthcare System in June saying she was demoted for criticizing the Black Lives...
Pharmaceuticalstechstartups.com

A group of vaccinated Americans launches C19VaxReactions.com to bring awareness of negative vaccine reactions to the medical community

C19VaxReactions.com is a website launched by a “large and ever-growing group of Americans who were previously healthy and have been seriously injured by the COVID vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna, J&J as well as Astra Zeneca in the clinical trial stage in the United States).”. According to the information on their website,...
montclair.edu

Professor Awarded $435K NIH Grant

Elaine Hitchcock receives National Institutes of Health grant for researching telepractice delivery of speech therapy. Posted in: Humanities and Social Sciences, Research, Science and Technology, University. Montclair State Associate Professor of Communication Sciences and Disorders Elaine Hitchcock has been awarded a federal grant toward her research in telepractice delivery of...
Chester County, PADaily Local News

MacElree Harvey awards $6,300 in grants to disadvantaged families

WEST CHESTER — The MacElree Harvey Ltd. Technology Fund for Economically Disadvantaged Children was created in 2020. The mission is to provide funds for educational computer hardware or software and other tools to children of economically marginalized communities who are underrepresented and have been denied the full complement of the educational equipment needed to successfully compete in the 21st Century. The fund is a fund of the Chester County Community Foundation.
Cancertechnologynetworks.com

Colorectal Cancer Vaccine Successful in Mice

Scientists from the German Cancer Research Center and Heidelberg University Hospital have for the first time been able to delay the development of hereditary colorectal cancer with a protective vaccination. Mice with a hereditary predisposition to colorectal cancer survived significantly longer after vaccination than unvaccinated animals. Combining the vaccination with an anti-inflammatory drug increased the protective effect.
Charitieschestertownspy.org

Qlarant Hosts Virtual Grant Awards Event

Qlarant Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Qlarant, the nationally recognized program integrity and quality improvement company, has awarded financial grants to twenty Maryland and District of Columbia organizations. Members of the Board of Directors for Qlarant Foundation held a virtual reception for the 2021 Grant Awards. For the second consecutive...
Lodi, NJfelician.edu

Felician University Awarded Horizon Grant

Felician University was awarded a $100,000 grant from Horizon Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Jersey to partner with Osler Medical Group in Hasbrouck Heights. Instrumental in Felician receiving this grant was Board of Trustees member Thomas Bellavia, M.D., DABFP, who is Chairman of Osler Health and President of Heights Medical Associates.
Sciencemcmaster.ca

Innovative DeGroote research awarded SSHRC and NSERC grants

The DeGroote School of Business is delighted to recognize the 13 researchers who have received support from Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC) Insight, and Partnership Development Grant programs, as well as Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council (NSERC) Discovery Grant, and Discovery Launch Supplement and Alliance programs. These...

Comments / 0

Community Policy