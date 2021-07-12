Cancel
I-35 closure Tuesday, roadwork begins on U.S. 67

By Special to the Times-Review
Cleburne Times-Review
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe left-hand lane of northbound I-35 will be closed at Hidden Creek Parkway from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday for illumination light work. A project to repave Farm-to-Market Road 1434 from Farm-to-Market Road 200 to U.S. 67 is scheduled to begin today. To facilitate this work, various lanes will be closed daily as needed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. This 16-mile project includes roadbed repairs, drainage work, and repaving and is estimated for completion in the Summer of 2024.

