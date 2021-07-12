I-35 closure Tuesday, roadwork begins on U.S. 67

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Barriers in the north and southbound lanes of US 87/US 287 have begun to be set down near County Road I, this morning. This part of US 87/US 287 north of Dumas, according to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will be reduced to one lane in each direction for the next two to three months while phase one of the rehabilitation project is under construction.