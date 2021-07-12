While Under Fire, Baltimore County Inspector General Touts Accomplishments In Annual Report
In her annual report released Monday, Baltimore County Inspector General Kelly Madigan said her department remains underfunded and at risk of losing its independence. Despite those challenges. Madigan said in the past year her office has been able to conduct more than one dozen investigations, increase the number of county employees filing financial disclosure forms from around 50 to more than 300, and modernize the county’s ethics training.www.wypr.org
Comments / 1