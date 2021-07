Every week, a new show is premiering, an old show is revitalized, a highly anticipated sporting event is played. This is in addition to thousands of back-catalog titles that are waiting for you to watch. At this moment, streamers are overwhelmed and faced with a “Paradox of Choice” as they scroll through countless channel and content options. Entertainment marketers can offer a solution. By adopting a strategy that intercepts the user at every streaming touchpoint, these marketers can shorten the streamer’s decision-making process to allow streamers to spend less time searching for content and more time watching their content.