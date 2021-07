Mark Wahlberg is well aware of his celebrity status, which is precisely why he stays in the car during his kids games and practices. In fact, the actor admitted he's "not allowed" out of the car when they're playing sports because not only do his kids want their own "identity" but he wants them to have that too. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight to discuss his new film Joe Bell, he confessed that while being famous has its perks, it also has its cons and this is one of them.