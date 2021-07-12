Winston-Salem State University to offer free textbooks for students
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Undergraduate students at Winston-Salem State University will have access to free textbooks for the upcoming school year. The university announced Monday it has partnered with Barnes & Noble College to implement "BNC First Day Complete," a course material delivery model that aims to drive student success by ensuring all students are prepared to start learning on the first day of class.www.wxii12.com
Comments / 0