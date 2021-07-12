Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

7 common reasons your cat is losing weight and throwing up

pawtracks.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’re almost asleep, and then you hear it — the pitiful retching sound of your cat throwing up. All cat parents have been there, and the occasional hairball is normal. Cats groom themselves obsessively, and all that hair has to come up (or out) eventually. You can’t help but feel sympathy for the poor little thing, but it’s ultimately no cause for concern. But is your cat losing weight and throwing up? What causes a cat to lose weight in the first place? We’ll delve into the most common reasons cats lose weight, what you should do about it, and when it’s time to see your vet.

www.pawtracks.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat Food#Weight Loss#Weight Gain#Intestinal Parasites#Pets
Related
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

This Common Vitamin Doubles Weight Loss

There is evidence that higher levels of this vitamin leads to weight loss. Higher levels of vitamin D in the body are linked to weight loss, studies find. People lose more weight and belly fat when their vitamin D intake is higher. A study has shown that people drinking more...
AnimalsReading Eagle

Parasites commonly infect indoor cats [Ask the Vet]

Q: Can cats that stay indoors get parasites? My veterinarian recommends that I apply a parasite preventive to my cat Seymour's skin every month, but I don't understand why it's necessary. A: While cats that spend time outside are more likely to encounter parasites, even indoor-only cats can become infected....
Petspetplace.com

Is Your Cat Overweight?

Spoiling cats with food and treats is almost as fun for us as it is for them, but there’s such a thing as overindulging. Consistent snacking coupled with a sedentary lifestyle can turn spry kitties into sluggish adult cats by saddling them with excess pounds and health concerns. If you...
Petskatzenworld.co.uk

Is Your Cat Stressed? @vitalpetclub

The following advice has been put together by @vitalpetclub. Unfortunately, cats can be very pernickety creatures, which means that lots of different things can make them worry. Changes to your daily routine, new people coming into their house as well as encountering other cats – whether this is another pet who lives with them, or a feline they’ve come across in the garden – can all stress your cat out.
Weight Losswomenfitness.net

Lose Weight, Loose Skin? Not so Fast!

There is an undeniable fascination with weight loss success stories. The dramatic before and after transformations are a popular staple in magazines, social media and on television. These success stories continue to be featured in countless mediums; some spark motivation and others simply pique a reader’s curiosity. In recent years, there has been a flurry of articles detailing a “dark side” of weight loss. These articles showcase the “after” photos of people who lost weight only to end up with dramatic loose folds of excess skin.
Weight LossTelegraph

Five easy ways to ‘nudge’ yourself into losing weight

Could we be “nudged” into losing weight by the new National Food Strategy without really trying? Psychologist David Halpern, who advises the Government, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that these new plans might even act as a super-sized “double” nudge. Not only could they deter consumers by upping the price of sugar or salt-laden processed foods, putting off consumers, they could also encourage manufacturers to tweak their recipes and keep their customers.
pawtracks.com

There’s a totally normal reason why cats throw up after eating grass — here’s why

If your cat throws up after eating grass, there’s probably no reason to be concerned. Eating grass is a natural behavior for most cats, and throwing up after eating that grass also is pretty common. There are physical reasons for why your cat throws up grass, and aside from dealing with the inconvenience of having to clean up cat vomit in the house, this behavior usually isn’t a problem. But excessive vomiting and unusual grass consumption can be a cause for concern. If your cat likes to munch grass, then it’s best to familiarize yourself with what’s normal and what might be a reason to worry.
MedicineNet.com

Can You Lose Weight if You Have Hypothyroidism?

Yes, weight loss is possible even with a thyroid disease, but it does take the right approach. This approach includes the evaluation of your hormones, including those beyond your thyroid, and consistently making the right diet choices. By evaluating, diagnosing, and treating any imbalances, you will be able to lose weight and keep it off.
Weight Losshealthcanal.com

How to Lose Weight on Phentermine Fast

Safe AND fast weight loss? Can it be true? Here we’ll lay out tips for how to maximize the efficiency of doctor-prescribed phentermine and plan for maintaining long-term weight loss results. While countless approaches have been studied as to what’s good for weight loss, FDA-approved prescription phentermine has shown the...
skinnynews.com

Can Yoga Help You Lose Weight?

Yoga is a practice that can help build a stronger connection between your mind and body. While there are many types of yoga, some focus more on meditation and mindfulness, and others focus on strength and endurance. As part of a regular exercise regimen, yoga can help you lose weightbecause it burns calories. But perhaps the larger benefit of yoga is the potential to increase mindfulness, which can reduce stress and help you live a healthier overall lifestyle.
Petspawtracks.com

Do these 5 things to stop your cat’s growling and hissing today

Understanding cat behavior can be a challenge, and if you see your cat growling and hissing, knowing what to do can help you deal with it and calm him down. Growling and hissing are natural behaviors for your cat, and he’s using them to communicate to you that something is wrong. It’s up to you to determine what’s going on so you can take the right steps to address the issue and help your cat feel better. In turn, the growling and hissing should stop, and both you and your cat should feel happier. If your cat is hissing and growling, put these tips to use to help fix the problem.
healthcanal.com

Daily Flaxseed Use: Can It Help Me Lose Weight?

More and more people are turning to natural supplements to help with weight loss, but how do we know which ones are effective? Can flaxseed be one supplement that actually works?. CBD and weight loss have been shown to have a connection. Now, from what we have found in our...
healthcanal.com

Quitting Sugar For 2 Weeks: How Much Weight Do You Lose?

There are many reasons why you should cut sugar out of your diet and losing weight is only one of them. But sugar is highly addictive and can be difficult to quit and losing weight can be stressful. In addition to a healthy diet and exercise, many people have found success using CBD.
Pets247tempo.com

The Most Common Reasons People Take Their Dog to the Vet

Dogs are Americans’ favorite pets: Almost 50 million American households have one or more. Of course dog owners want to keep their best friends happy and healthy, and that sometimes means a visit to the vet. In fact, Americans spend more than $20 billion annually on veterinary dog care, which is more than the gross domestic product of many countries. (These are the states with the most dogs.)
FitnessMindBodyGreen

How To Lose Water Weight Safely & Naturally, From An MD

Nothing will make you trade in your strappy summer sandals for a pair of comfortable (read: roomy!) sneakers like a little water weight. We've all been there: The dehydrating summer months can cause us to retain a little extra water, leading to puffed-up fingers, toes, and ankles, oh my! But what exactly is water weight, and is there any way to reduce the chance of retaining it. Read on to find out.
Rome, NYRomesentinel.com

Murphy is great example of why senior cats rule

Hello everyone, happy summer! I am a big teddy bear named Murphy. I am 10-years-young, and I was surrendered to the shelter because the family situation (with kids) was just not working out well. I am soft, super sweet, affectionate and loving. I am declawed on my front paws. I...
PetsMountain Mail

Listen to your cat

While visiting my friend in her beautiful garden, one of her three cats, Paint, jumped onto her lap and nuzzled his head under her elbow. This was his signal for her to rock and comfort him. My friend is very good with cats because she watches and listens to them...
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

The Most Common Barrier To Weight Loss

Around 40 percent of the world’s population is overweight. Depression is one of the biggest barriers to weight loss, new research finds. Carrying an extra 20 pounds in weight increases the risk of depression by 17 percent, the study found. The more fat someone carries, the greater the chance they...

Comments / 0

Community Policy