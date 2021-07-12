7 common reasons your cat is losing weight and throwing up

Understanding cat behavior can be a challenge, and if you see your cat growling and hissing, knowing what to do can help you deal with it and calm him down. Growling and hissing are natural behaviors for your cat, and he’s using them to communicate to you that something is wrong. It’s up to you to determine what’s going on so you can take the right steps to address the issue and help your cat feel better. In turn, the growling and hissing should stop, and both you and your cat should feel happier. If your cat is hissing and growling, put these tips to use to help fix the problem.