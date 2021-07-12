Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

An Interview With Benjamin Dixon About the Importance of Coupling Data With Gut Feelings When Making Decisions

By Joey Claudio
Thrive Global
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Dixon is an industry-leading marketing specialist and experienced business professional based out of Nevada. As the CEO of NaXum, Ben and his team work alongside individuals and businesses to strategize effective solutions for long-term growth. By helping clients unleash the power of referral marketing, NaXum provides individuals an accessible virtual office space. Those who use MLM, direct sales, or affiliate marketing to grow their company utilize NaXum’s platforms to maximize their industry impact. As an experienced professional, Ben Dixon enjoys providing his clients with effective solutions.

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Email Marketing#Coupling#Guts#Naxum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
SciencePosted by
HackerNoon

23 Common Data Science Interview Questions for Beginners

In 2012, Harvard Business Review called data scientists the sexiest job of the 21st century. However, correctly answering data science interview questions to get a job as a data scientist is very tricky. During the interview, the interviewer can ask questions from different data science topics such as statistics, programming,...
Career Development & AdviceFast Company

The best way to answer “Describe a time you had to make a difficult decision” in an interview

When you’re in a job interview, you’re likely to get asked questions that require you walk your interviewer through past experiences. “Describe a time you had to make a difficult decision,” for example, asks you to do this in a way that provides them a bit of insight into how you handle tough choices and how you work overall. Like all interview questions, it gives you a chance to show the interviewer you’re the right person for the job—as long as you’re well prepared.
Economyventurecenter.co

Data for Building Better Models & Making Optimal Decisions | Q&A with Derek Manuge of Railz

He 2021 FIS Fintech Accelerator follows five highly successful programs produced by FIS and The Venture Center. This year’s Accelerator will be conducted entirely virtually. In our FIS Fintech Accelerator Founder Feature series, we’re peeling back some layers and getting to know the 2021 cohort founders. We hope you enjoy hearing from the cohort companies – be sure and save the date for Demo Day on August 26!
Small BusinessThrive Global

Dorothy Spence of Imaginal: “Hire only people who are aligned to your purpose and values”

Hire only people who are aligned to your purpose and values. Startups often lack the confidence to do this, or haven’t always figured out who they are at the time they’re bringing in people. This is especially true when the team first reaches the area of five to nine people, which I call the ‘startup failure black hole.’ Any hiring mistake you make at this time is critical, as the wrong choice can set your business back months, if not years.
Softwarearxiv.org

An interview method for engagement with personal sensor data

Whether investigating research questions or designing systems, many researchers and designers need to engage users with their personal data. However, it is difficult to successfully design user-facing tools for interacting with personal data without first understanding what users want to do with their data. Techniques for raw data exploration, sketching, or physicalization can avoid the perils of tool development, but prevent direct analytical access to users' rich personal data streams. We present a new method that directly tackles this challenge: the data engagement interview. This interview method incorporates an analyst to provide real-time analysis of personal data streams, granting interview participants opportunities to directly engage their data, and interviewers to observe and ask questions throughout this engagement. We describe the method's development through a case study with asthmatic participants, share insights and guidance from our experience, and report a broad set of insights from these interviews.
Softwarebaltimorenews.net

How to Integrate Salesforce with HubSpot

Today the different integration practices are becoming profound for improvising over the procedures related to customer experience enhancement. HubSpot Salesforce integration is one of the examples where we can collaborate both platforms for passing the database between the two effortlessly. HubSpot Salesforce integration. The platform of HubSpot and Salesforce have...
Real EstateThrive Global

Real Estate Expert Tessabella Jelten’s Take On Stress!

At 18-years-old, Oregon-native Tessabella Jelten had negative thirty-six cents in her bank account. A freshman at Arizona State, Tessabella was enamored with renovation and real estate shows on HGTV, and was determined to someday rub elbows with her TV idols. Less than a decade later, the 25-year-old has worked with her heroes en route to more than $23 million in real estate sales, becoming a nationally recognized real estate coach, and owning her own businesses.
EntrepreneurshipThrive Global

Stephanie Korour of ‘You’re Beautiful The Label’: “Hire a life coach to support you in elevating the following five areas of your life”

Hire a life coach to support you in elevating the following five areas of your life: business and financial wellbeing, physical wellbeing, mental wellbeing, relationships, and your spirituality. Most of us are good at maintaining maybe one or two areas of our lives, but not all five. I’ve personally had a coach since 2011, and the impact from this level of guidance and support is a major contributing factor to how I overcame the darkest moments in my life.
Small BusinessThrive Global

Rick Valentine: “Lead Generation”

Lead Generation- Scaling your business starts with consistent, quality lead generation because, at the end of the day, those leads are the gasoline that makes the engine of your business capable of running. This is the part of my strategy where we figure out how to spend money without it costing anything- a MAJOR pro to digital transformation in a business. To explain lead generation further, my client Robbin immediately comes to mind. I walked Robbin through my process of how to create her very own (now best-selling) book without her having to spend 3 months writing it.
EconomyThrive Global

Benefits of Embracing Vulnerability as a Leader

Vulnerability is a personal characteristic that many business leaders have disdained because they usually equate it with weakness or incompetence. However, projecting an image of toughness or flawlessness can cause burnout over time, and it fails to motivate others in the long term. Nevertheless, a paradigm shift is taking place; leaders are increasingly getting encouragement to show more of their vulnerable side.
Jesus ChristThrive Global

How do you stay focused to achieve your goal with all the negative people around?

It’s our Destiny, No one Else has the Power to Make it or Spoil It. Even if someone is genuinely wanting to see us fail, nothing happens by that person’s wish. Whatever comes to us, comes according to our destiny. And our destiny is formed by ‘our’ thoughts and feelings, and not any other person’s! Our destiny doesn’t depend upon whether the other person is a positive or a negative person, it depends solely on whether our thoughts, intentions and feelings in a given situation are positive or negative. If we harbur ill-thoughts and ill-feelings towards any person, we are destined to fail. Such precise are the laws of Nature!
BusinessThrive Global

Burjiz Pithawala of Elisity: “Trust between co-founders is very important”

Trust between co-founders is very important. Even though my co-founders and I had not worked together earlier, we all took a chance of working together simply because we believed in the opportunity. Needless to say, trust in general is very important. People will come and go but your interaction with them is always remembered.
SoftwareThrive Global

Jonathan Cogley of LogicBoost Labs: “Access proper market”

Access proper market– What I’ve often seen as well as folks don’t address really is a viable market for their product or solution. They might have a great idea or they’ve got some problem that they are looking to solve, but the market just isn’t big enough, or the problem being solved just isn’t compelling enough to be successful.
IndiaSearchengine Journal

5 Best Digital Marketing Courses to Take in 2021

Images and videos from Careerplay. Used with permission. Are you looking for the best digital marketing courses that use tools like real-time projects and provide a 360-degree view of digital marketing?. If so, you’ve come to the right place. Savvy marketers employ new SEO strategies to attract better prospects. They...
EconomyMySanAntonio

Foxhound Releases 3 Transformational Trends in Content Marketing

TAMPA, Fla. (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. Content marketing is the future of digital marketing. ”We are, at present, in the midst of a historic transformation for brands and companies everywhere,” writes Alexander Jutkowitz for his article Content Marketing Revolution in Harvard Business Review, “and it centers on content.”. Indeed, in...
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

THINGS HAPPEN IN 3’S: PANDEMIC, BURNOUT, AND LIFE REVIEWS

A life review can be life changing. I work with people who are at risk of – or in – burnout every day. I also work with incredibly talented and passionate people about something they do or want but are frozen in fear to lean into or pursue it due to societal norms. Others are simply looking for that elusive work/life balance while still wanting to have it all (I call bullsh*t – that is a misnomer). I take all my clients through some sort of life review when they begin coaching with me. Why? Because a life review allows one to really dig down deep inside to re-discover what is truly most important.

Comments / 0

Community Policy