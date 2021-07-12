An Interview With Benjamin Dixon About the Importance of Coupling Data With Gut Feelings When Making Decisions

It’s our Destiny, No one Else has the Power to Make it or Spoil It. Even if someone is genuinely wanting to see us fail, nothing happens by that person’s wish. Whatever comes to us, comes according to our destiny. And our destiny is formed by ‘our’ thoughts and feelings, and not any other person’s! Our destiny doesn’t depend upon whether the other person is a positive or a negative person, it depends solely on whether our thoughts, intentions and feelings in a given situation are positive or negative. If we harbur ill-thoughts and ill-feelings towards any person, we are destined to fail. Such precise are the laws of Nature!