Milwaukee Brewers go JUCO route in round 4 of 2021 MLB Draft, take right-hander Logan Henderson

By Kyle Lesniewski
brewcrewball.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Milwaukee Brewers have had some good fortune picking from the Junior College ranks recently, with the big league debut of former JUCO bandit Aaron Ashby coming in the past couple weeks as well as the presence of Antoine Kelly among the org’s top prospects. The Brewers went back to the junior college well in round 4 of the 2021 MLB Draft, taking right-hander Logan Henderson out of McLennan JC in Texas.

