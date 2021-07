If you’ve ever found yourself suddenly seeing the same repeating sequence of numbers everywhere — like in phone numbers, addresses, on your receipts, and elsewhere — it could be time to open your mind. Some people call these “angel numbers” and believe that these repeating digits (think 222, 333, 444, and so on) are the spiritual universe’s way of communicating with you. These numbers you’re seeing can be your spiritual guide’s way of trying to help you see what’s on your path, whether it’s an exciting new opportunity or the end of something you need to let go of.