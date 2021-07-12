Cancel
Movies

Yes, That Was Actually Chris Hemsworth as Frog Thor on Loki

By Kaila Hale-Stern
The Mary Sue
The Mary Sue
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A special treat for comics fans was tucked away in Loki episode 5. “Journey Into Mystery” was already packed with Easter eggs and nods to elements from Marvel’s pages, starting with its episode title, which references the first comics that The Mighty Thor and Loki appeared in. But along with Thanos Copter, Qeng Tower, and multiple Loki variants, it was Frog Thor—or “Throg”—that began trending in the early-morning hours after the episode aired.

The Mary Sue

The Mary Sue

New York City, NY
ABOUT

The Mary Sue is the geek girl's guide to the universe. We love and live geek culture, comic book movies, genre television, space exploration, emerging technologies, the coolest video games, and the weirdest finds on the internet.

