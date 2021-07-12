Why Agile Learning and Community is Essential for Today’s Executives

Most managers and employees dread the performance evaluation process. However, if done properly, it can be a very effective, efficient, and developmental process that can lead to stronger and more positive managersupervisee working relationships. I know this because years ago when I was a supervisor, I searched for a better way to conduct them. And after reading various articles on the subject and Peter Drucker’s Management by Objective (MBO) philosophy, I had a mind shift that forever changed how I would view and implement performance evaluations. This month’s article provides an overview of the process I used as a manager and my reflections on the benefits of incorporating these principles into the performance evaluation process.