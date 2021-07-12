Why Agile Learning and Community is Essential for Today’s Executives
Today’s rapidly changing world requires an equally agile and evolving support structure for executives and management teams to keep pace. Textbooks and business schools of years past could not have prepared any of us for what’s happening in the now: a devastating pandemic, the meteoric rise of SPACs, a global focus on social equity and sustainability, threat actors holding business hostage, and new category creators revolutionizing business models at every turn.thriveglobal.com
Comments / 0