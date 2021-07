If you’re self-funded, establish a line of credit with a bank as soon as possible. Many vendors and manufacturers don’t accept credit cards and in order to scale (without venture capital), you’ll need access to cash on a regular basis. I made the mistake of using credit cards as much as possible (because of airline points!) and used cash on hand to buy materials and inventory. But as I’ve grown, I have needed funds to purchase materials that won’t generate revenue until months later. Because I never established a relationship with a bank (and have a lot of revolving credit) it has been very challenging accessing funding and scaling at the rate I’d like.