Astros Select Alex Ulloa at 117th Overall

By Spencer Morris
The Crawfish Boxes
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the 4th round of today’s second day of the draft, the Astros snagged Florida prep infielder Alex Ulloa, the top hitter on a stacked Calvary Christian club that also included stud pitchers Andy Painter and Irv Carter. This was roughly Ulloa’s projected range, though he was sort of all over day two depending on whose rankings you were looking at. It’s hard to say exactly what Ulloa is known for, as it’s a very well balanced profile, but his bat is likely his best tool.

