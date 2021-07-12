Cancel
Red Sox select Nathan Hickey with their fifth round pick

By Matt_Collins
Over the Monster
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Red Sox have made five selections to this point in the draft, and with their fifth selection they have their second player in the class from the University of Florida. After taking outfielder Jud Fabian earlier on Monday in the first round, they’ve taken Nathan Hickey, a sophomore catcher, in the fifth. Hickey hit .317/.435/.522 this past year for the Gators. He came into the draft ranked 131st by Baseball America, 141st by MLB Pipeline, and 84th by Perfect Game.

www.overthemonster.com

