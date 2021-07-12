Cancel
Career Development & Advice

How Empowering Your Team Can Help Drive Personal And Professional Development

By Alicia Walker
Thrive Global
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen employers are looking to build up a team for an innovative project, they can often fall into the trap of looking for someone new rather than realising the potential of their current workforce. It is often the case that the person who shouts the loudest is assumed to have the most creative ideas. But what if you’ve got some hidden gems amongst your workforce that are going unnoticed? According to Greg Satell, and international keynote speaker and author of Mapping Innovation, to build a successful, innovative team, “you need to start by empowering the people already in your organisation. But to do that, you need to take responsibility for creating an environment in which your people can thrive.”

