Sustainability and Convenience Contributes to At-Home Green Growing

Mary and Joe Ostafi are both trained architects, so they know a thing or two about building design. They’re also minimalists, who enjoy being purposeful about their possessions, their spaces and their lives. That’s why during the pandemic, as they sat working remotely from their 550-square-foot apartment in Oakland, California, they realized a change was in order. Mary had always dreamed of living in Oregon and both were eager to immerse themselves in the outdoors and escape some of the chaos of living in the city. “We’d never been here before, but I’d wanted to live in Oregon my entire life,” Mary said. “We were just looking to get closer to nature.” Joe had heard good things about Bend, and they liked that Central Oregon was less rainy than the Willamette Valley. “We took a chance and packed up a van and moved here,” Joe said.