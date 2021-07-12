Cancel
Sustainability and Convenience Contributes to At-Home Green Growing

By Alexander Ouvaroff
Thrive Global
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndoor cultivation and growing has the appeal for gardeners of all skill sets because of the ability to grow year round. There are also many different factors as to why the cannabis industry alone has seen such a surge in 2020. The ability to grow from home not only gives...

Bend, ORbendmagazine.com

A Compact and Sustainable Dream Home in West Bend

Mary and Joe Ostafi are both trained architects, so they know a thing or two about building design. They’re also minimalists, who enjoy being purposeful about their possessions, their spaces and their lives. That’s why during the pandemic, as they sat working remotely from their 550-square-foot apartment in Oakland, California, they realized a change was in order. Mary had always dreamed of living in Oregon and both were eager to immerse themselves in the outdoors and escape some of the chaos of living in the city. “We’d never been here before, but I’d wanted to live in Oregon my entire life,” Mary said. “We were just looking to get closer to nature.” Joe had heard good things about Bend, and they liked that Central Oregon was less rainy than the Willamette Valley. “We took a chance and packed up a van and moved here,” Joe said.
Grocery & Supermaketkamcity.com

Sustainability Now The Fastest-Growing Purchase Consideration

Despite the tough economic conditions, there has been significant growth in the number of people making food and drink purchasing decisions based on sustainability, an increase of 25% in the last two years, according to a new report. While price and quality are still the biggest considerations when grocery shopping,...
Drinkswineindustryadvisor.com

2020 Sustainability Report Shows Growing Adoption of Sustainable Practices by California Vineyards & Wineries

New Report Issued by the California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance. The 2020 California Wine Community Sustainability Report released today by the California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance (CSWA) shows broad participation in its educational and certification programs, and wide implementation of sustainable practices in vineyards and wineries around the state. “California is the...
EnvironmentPosted by
Apartment Therapy

See the Latest in Sustainable Home Design from the No Waste Challenge Winners

For the third year in a row, IKEA and What Design Can Do have partnered to find the latest in sustainable design through their “No Waste Challenge” contest. “Through rethinking our relationship with waste, we’ve also started redefining our relationship with design,” WDCD founder Richard Van Der Laken said in a July 15 video announcing the winners. “We are looking at ways it can be restorative and regenerative instead of only productive, or even destructive.”
Ithaca, NYwrfi.org

Ithaca Seeks a Sustainability Specialist to Work on Green New Deal

ITHACA, NY -- The City of Ithaca is seeking to hire a Sustainability Specialist to help implement the City’s Green New Deal. The ambitious plan, adopted in June of 2019, aims to make the city carbon neutral by 2030, and do so equitably across race and class. The Sustainability Specialist...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Americans pick convenience over sustainability on e-commerce

Americans are increasingly convinced that retailers should do business more sustainably, but they're not willing to give up cheap and speedy shipping. Driving the news: Two-thirds of Millennials and Gen Zers, 55% of Gen Xers and 42% of Boomers said retailers should consider the environmental impact of their businesses, according to a new survey from Retail Brew and Harris Poll.
Interior DesignWallpaper*

Holiday Home is a sustainable Dutch island retreat

Located on the beautiful North Sea island of Texel, off the Dutch coast, the compact but sculptural Holiday Home is nestled among trees. The work of Rotterdam-based studio Orange Architects, the seemingly monolithic yet carefully articulated, timber-clad volume is at one with its leafy surroundings, while cutting a sharp architectural figure. Add sustainable architecture to the mix, and this boutique escape becomes the perfect contemporary retreat.
BusinessPosted by
Sourcing Journal

Soorty Taps Green Story to Make Sustainable Data ‘Relatable’

Pakistan’s largest vertically integrated denim producer is providing a window into its manufacturing. Soorty recently announced a partnership with Green Story, a supply chain sustainability analysis platform, for an extensive life cycle analysis of two garments with differentiated raw materials and garment processes. Green Story helps mitigate the challenges companies...
EnvironmentFast Company

‘Green buildings’ conveniently ignore the emissions from their construction

Renderings of Amazon’s new HQ2 headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, demonstrate innovation and creativity in the field of architecture. The proposed complex includes 2.8 million square feet spread across three 22-story buildings. The centerpiece of the project will be a swirl of building and greenery known as “The Helix,” which will be certified LEED Platinum, the highest seal of sustainability issued by the United States Green Building Council. According to Amazon the complex will “align with Amazon’s Climate Pledge to be net-zero carbon by 2040 and advance Arlington and Amazon’s shared commitment to be leaders in the fight against climate change.” But will it?
Environmentstate.mn.us

13 sustainable choices for your green life

Trying to avoid waste while shopping for your everyday needs can be challening. It's hard to avoid disposable items, excessive packaging, and single-uise plastics when you're buying groceries or other household items. What can an eco-conscious consumer do? We have some suggestions for sustainable choices! Some may not be available in your grocery store, but are easily found online. All of them will help lessen the amount of waste you and your family generate and help you step lightly on the planet.
ConstructionInhabitat.com

ARCspace’s prefab homes are a quick and sustainable housing solution

The construction industry is responsible for considerable pollution and waste. Builders are leaning into innovative designs and material development to curb the environmental impact through sustainable architecture. ARCspace, a modular building developer, is one such business offering a solution for wasteful traditional construction, while introducing a host of other benefits.
Businessneworleanscitybusiness.com

Green Meadow Sustainable Solutions acquires Miss. firm

Environmental services firm Green Meadow Sustainable Solutions has acquired Riverbend Environmental Services LLC of Mississippi. The purchase was finalized in November 2020, a news release said. Financial terms were not disclosed. Green Meadow, headquartered in Fayette, Mississippi and owned by a group of investors led by Bernhard Capital Partners, provides...
Food & Drinksdailycoffeenews.com

Exploring Sustainable Green Buying with Metric Coffee’s ‘Source Code’

Chicago-based roasting outfit Metric Coffee has dived into the publishing game, launching a magazine called “Source Code” with a companion podcast about sustainable green coffee purchasing and prices. With 15 episodes scheduled, the podcast series features conversations with coffee roasters and traders, with episode 1 laying bare the underlying notions...
Public HealthPizza Marketplace

Pandemic pushes home coffee consumption, sustains interest in gourmet products

At-home coffee consumption jumped from 73% to 81% during the pandemic over foodservice coffee consumption, according to research from The NPD Group. Sales of espresso machines, French presses and cold brew makers grew by double-digits in the year ending May 2021 compared to the same period a year ago, according to a press release on the research.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

NESBIT: Nature suffers as the mess grows in green spaces

Columnist Sharon Nesbit shares a lesson taught by her dad: 'You made the mess. You clean it up.'. I have always enjoyed driving Airport Way to get to the Glenn Jackson Bridge. This ride goes through sloughs and waterways that, even though it is an industrial area, are part of a system that cleanses water in the Columbia River.
IndustryTechNewsWorld

Sustainability and Logistics: Greening the Supply Chain

Fuel Your Pipeline. Close More Deals. Our full-service marketing programs deliver sales-ready leads. 100% Satisfaction Guarantee! Learn more. In an era in which consumers are demanding that goods be delivered ever more quickly, the logistics of getting merchandise into customers' hands is becoming increasingly complicated. Add to that the need...

