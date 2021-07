Perfectionists also tend to work really hard at not disappointing others. This is where perfectionism can be tied up with people-pleasing behaviors, like saying yes to every external demand or request and always going the extra mile for other people while putting ourselves last. An important insight I’ve discovered in the past few years is that if you’re not disappointing anyone, you’re not really living. In following your truth, speaking your mind, and being willing to take a stand for what you believe in, you will at some point disappoint or offend someone. Or someone might disagree with you. The prospect of this can be terrifying!