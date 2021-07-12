Don’t Read This if You Don’t Have Fear

How often have you found yourself tossing and turning in bed with worries running rampant in your mind? In our society, two rather disastrous notions have been pushed for decades: that you can sleep when you’re dead and that using your imagination for worrying is completely acceptable. When we worry, we let our imaginations get the worst of us. I created Michelle’s Sanctuary over five years ago after struggling with falling to sleep and staying to sleep. Hypnosis and guided meditations were a salve for my insomnia but there was something missing. I found that if someone kept telling me to breathe and relax that I only became more frustrated. Instead of breathing deeper, I became more aware of all that I was doing wrong.