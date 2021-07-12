Painted Lands and Song: Shintaro Katsu #Japan

When a man sings about a woman, there is an inner connection, at work. When it is truly authentic, nature and Heaven brings it into place. Placing woman back into her connection with land, another knowledge is revealed. Not only is it illuminated, but man is ever reminded that he must find woman in the gardens. It is here, where the Most High speaks to us, evenmore. Afterall, it was in the gardens, where man and woman were created-if we are speaking from a Biblical standpoint.