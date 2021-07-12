US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to visit Phoenix this week as part of infrastructure tour

(Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)

(PHOENIX) Pete Buttigieg, the secretary of transportation, is scheduled to travel to Arizona later this week as part of his infrastructure tour, ABC 15 reported.

The U.S. Department of Transportation said Buttigieg is set to visit Phoenix on Thursday "to highlight the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework's historic investment in transit, and how a generational investment in infrastructure can help tribal communities."

Additional information on what Buttigieg's visit would entail was not immediately available.

Buttigieg is also scheduled to visit Oregon and Chicago during his tour.