AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo was LIVE inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for “Garth Brooks: The Stadium Tour”. The concert was rescheduled several times but finally happened on Saturday, July 10, 2021. Brooks performed most of his hit songs and was joined by wife Trisha Yearwood for a few songs at the end. He also sang a few other country songs by other artists as well. About 60,000 fans packed Allegiant Stadium, the new home for the Las Vegas Raiders. What an amazing night it was…