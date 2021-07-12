Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 17 days ago

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell 46 cents to $74.10 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for September delivery fell 39 cents to $75.16 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 1 cent to $2.28 a gallon. August heating fell 1 cent to $2.15 a gallon. August natural gas rose 8 cents to $3.75 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $4.70 to $1,805.90 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 1 cent to $26.24 an ounce and September copper fell 3 cents to $4.32 a pound.

The dollar rose to 110.34 Japanese yen from 110.17 yen. The euro fell to $1.1858 from $1.1875.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

516K+
Followers
288K+
Post
243M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crude Oil Prices#Gas Prices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Commodities
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Energy IndustryFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Are US gasoline prices finally falling?

Prices at the gas pump are finally easing up, driven by the sudden rise in coronavirus cases coupled with OPEC's increase in oil production, according to an industry expert. The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. is around $3.14, down 2.9 cents per gallon from a week ago, according to data from GasBuddy, which analyzes more than 150,000 gas stations nationwide.
Energy Industrydailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Market Bounces from Major Figure

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market fell a bit during the trading session on Monday, reaching towards the $70 level. The $70 level is a large, round, psychologically significant figure that a lot of traders will pay close attention to, and it is worth acknowledging the fact that we bounced from a potential breakdown point. The 50-day EMA also sits there, so it makes sense that we would see a certain amount of support and attention there. With that being the case, I think we are looking at a scenario in which value hunters will continue to come into this market and take advantage of cheaper oil.
Industrykitco.com

Gold price powers to 2-week high as USDX wilts, crude oil gains

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply higher and near daily highs in midday U.S. dealings...
Trafficdailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Market Waits for Momentum

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market rallied a bit during the trading session on Wednesday as we continue to hear a lot of noise in general. The $72.50 level just above offers a little bit of resistance, but I do think it is only a matter of time before we could go looking towards the $75 level. To the downside, the $70 level should be a significant amount of support as well, especially as the 50-day EMA is sitting right there as well and it makes sense that we could see plenty of buyers.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as miners rally on higher gold prices

(Adds details, updates prices throughout) July 29 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Thursday, as miners tracked gold prices higher after the U.S. Federal Reserve doused prospects of an increase in lending rates. * Bullion prices rose more than 1% to a near two-week high after the U.S....
Trafficoilmanmagazine.com

Natural Gas Production and Exports Show Growth

Natural gas prices broke through the $4 per thousand cubic feet (Mcf) level this week as production levels across the U.S. continued to set records as did exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG). Natural gas prices on the New York Mercantile Exchange languished around $1.70 Mcf range in 2020 until...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Rebound in oil demand boosts results of refiners Valero, PBF

July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. refiners Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N) and PBF Energy Inc (PBF.N) reported results that surpassed analysts' expectations, as they benefited from a rebound in fuel demand due to an easing in COVID-19-related travel curbs. After hitting record lows in 2020, fuel consumption has been rising this...
Energy Industrydallassun.com

India may join China in bid to lower oil prices

The world's third-largest crude oil importer, India, could join China in tapping into its strategic petroleum reserve in a bid to sell lower-priced crude to its refiners amid rallying international oil prices. India is reportedly considering selling half of its SPR to attract private participation in expanding its strategic storage...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Tellurian inks two Driftwood LNG deals with Shell

Tellurian expects to issue notice to proceed on Driftwood in early 2022. US natural gas company Tellurian said July 29 it had signed a pair of LNG sales and purchase agreements (SPAs) with Anglo-Dutch major Shell covering 3mn mt/yr from the pending Driftwood LNG project in Louisiana. Each of the...
TrafficPosted by
MarketWatch

Natural-gas prices hold gains as EIA reports a weekly supply climb of 36 billion cubic feet

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 36 billion cubic feet for the week ended July 23. On average, analysts forecast an increase of 40 billion cubic feet, according to a poll conducted by S&P Global Platts. Total stocks now stand at 2.714 trillion cubic feet, down 523 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 168 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, September natural gas continued to trade higher, up 4.2 cents, or 1.1%, at $4.01 per million British thermal units.
TrafficPosted by
MarketWatch

Oil futures settle higher, with U.S. prices at highest in over 2 weeks

Oil futures settled higher on Thursday, with U.S. prices at their highest in more than two weeks a day after the Energy Information Administration reported weekly declines in U.S. crude, gasoline and distillate supplies. Volatility in oil remains, given the spread of the COVID variant, said Dan Flynn, an analyst at The Price Futures Group. However, "demand is increasing even with the headlines that a year ago would have sent shockwaves in the market," he said. West Texas Intermediate crude for September delivery climbed by $1.23, or 1.7%, to settle at $73.62 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month finish since July 13, FactSet data show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy