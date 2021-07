Jaxon Hallmark is back in Lincoln. He’s just not sure for how long. All signs pointed to the Nebraska outfielder being taken somewhere in the 20-round MLB draft last week. After all, Hallmark was fresh off an All-Big Ten campaign in which he led the league champs in batting average (.342), home runs (10) and steals (16). He made one error in 47 starts as a vacuum in center field.